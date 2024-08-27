Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five actors will be ‘suffering for their art’ when they take the starring roles in a Morecambe theatre group’s next show.

The five will undertake a sponsored leg wax in preparation for their transformation into drag queens for Morecambe Warblers’ upcoming production of Kinky Boots.

Samuel Wicks, who plays the glamourous drag performer, Lola, will be joined by four of his Angels – Taylor Heald-Oliphant, AJ Morris, Morgan Cvetkovic-Jones and Sam Reeve Stennett – for the sponsored wax which will also raise money for local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kinky Boots is such a feel-good show,” said Samuel, 27, from Lancaster. “I love the message behind the whole story – it’s about friendship, acceptance and love. Hopefully the audience will be laughing, crying and dancing along with us.

From left: Taylor Heald-Oliphant, AJ Morris, Samuel Wicks, Morgan Cvetkovic-Jones and Sam Reeve-Stennett.

“We’re embracing the experience of becoming drag performers. We’re acting, singing and dancing in full hair, make-up and of course, our high-heeled kinky boots. We’re suffering for our art but getting waxed is going to help us get in to character.

"I think they might need a fair few wax strips for me but it’s all got to come off!”

The actors have decided to use their beautification to raise funds for cancer and bereavement charity CancerCare and Out in the Bay, a Morecambe-based charity who work with LGBTI people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinky Boots cast. Credit: Jess Turton Photography

Lancaster beautician, Caroline Morris of All About Eve, has offered to wield the waxing strips in support of the boys’ fundraising efforts.

Morecambe Warblers Chairman, John Beamer, said: “We’re so lucky to have such a great team of cast and crew bringing this show to the Lancaster Grand stage, and we are so proud of our Angels for all their hard work and for going the extra mile to support these excellent local causes too.

"I’ve seen them in rehearsals and they are amazing – you don’t want to miss them strutting their stuff!”

Morecambe Warblers will be performing Kinky Boots at Lancaster Grand Theatre from September 24 to 28. Performances are 7.30pm each evening with a Saturday matinee performance at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left: Taylor Heald-Oliphant, Sam Reeve-Stennett, AJ Morris, Morgan Cvetkovic-Jones and Samuel Wicks.

Tickets are available at www.lancastergrand.org.uk or by calling 01524 64695.

You can donate in support of the fundraiser at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/lola-and-the-angels-get-waxed?welcome