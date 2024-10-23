Buzz Bingo Morecambe is located at the northern end of Morecambe town centre, on Marine Road East.

The purpose-built bingo club extends 26,651 sq ft (2,476 sq m) on a 1.97-acre site.

The property is of steel frame construction with a large ground floor bingo hall with ancillary accommodation above.

There is also dedicated, on-site customer parking with capacity for 84 vehicles.

There is an opportunity to extend the long leasehold, subject to agreeing terms with the freeholder.

Buzz Bingo Morecambe formally operated as Gala Bingo Morecambe.

The location was rebranded to its current name in 2018.

Buzz Bingo has previously been a bowling alley, cinema (Morecambe once had eight) and the iconic Morecambe Tower.

Morecambe Tower was a cone-shaped structure in Morecambe that was planned to compete with Blackpool Tower.

The tower was designed by William Hampden Sugden and Arthur Sugden, and patented by architect Tom Bradley in 1898.

The tower was intended to be part of a larger theatre structure, with a ballroom, concert pavilion, shops, and sideshows.

Construction began in May 1899, but the company ran out of funds and stopped work in May 1899. The Morecambe Tower and Estates Company bought the tower in 1909 and completed some of the buildings, but the tower was never finished to its planned height.

The tower opened to the public in 1912, but was demolished during World War One to provide steel for munitions.

The remaining buildings were sold and the tower closed in 1959.

The building beneath the tower was modernized and renamed the Gaumont in 1945, but closed in 1959 and was demolished.

A bowling alley was built on the site, and today a bingo hall stands there.

Buzz Bingo is being marketed by CBRE Ltd, London (Licensed, Leisure & Hotel Property).