Extra-terrestrial ravers come to Lancaster this autumn as part of UK tour

Extra-terrestrial ravers Henge are coming to Kanteena in Lancaster this autumn as part of their UK tour.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST

They will be performing cuts from their acclaimed new album ‘Alpha Test 4’ and more at a series of evening gigs, matinee performances, and after-parties.

Since they landed on Earth seven years ago, Henge have been delighting audiences across the UK and Europe.

Their music - known as “Cosmic Dross" - escapes definition, but occupies a space between rave and prog rock that nobody knew existed - going ‘where no band has gone before’.

Ultimately, Henge spread a message of hope that leaves audiences feeling amused and uplifted in equal measure.

With a reputation for scintillating live performances, Henge have won over audiences across the globe at festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown, Bluedot, Shambala, Beatherder, Fusion (DE), Down The Rabbit Hole (NL), Jungle Love (AU) and more.

Henge arrive at Kanteena Lancaster on October 6 and there will also be an afterparty.

Tickets on sale at https://hengemusic.com/.

