As part of a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour (ASB) Lancashire Constabulary and Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden have today announced a further eight areas set to benefit from additional resources to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Lancashire.

Home Office funding secured by the Commissioner already funds additional foot patrols in six Lancashire districts as part of Op Centurion, Lancashire Constabulary's targeted operation to crack down on ASB and deliver on Mr Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour.

This approach is now being rolled out across the county meaning that all of Lancashire's districts benefit from extra resources targeting areas identified as ASB hotspots, with additional Op Centurion patrols now also targeting areas within Morecambe, Darwen, St Annes, Clitheroe, Colne, Bacup, Leyland and Skelmersdale.

Pictured is PCC Andrew Snowdon.

The operation is led by the Constabulary's local neighbourhood teams, supported by the newly established ASB Prevention and Problem-Solving Command; a team of specialist officers including civil enforcement, designing-out crime and business and rural crime experts, funded by the Commissioner.

The team works with neighbourhood police officers, councils, housing associations and key partners throughout Lancashire to shut down drug dens, seize nuisance bikes and secure arrests for those involved in a variety of offences from drug dealing to criminal damage.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents raise with me time and time again, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.

"Op Centurion is stepping up the fight against ASB in our communities. The Constabulary has dedicated neighbourhood police officers in every area, and they are supported by the ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command. This team is now operational and working with our partners to find long terms solutions to address the underlying issues that cause ASB in the first place.

"I am absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe."

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter said: “Anti-social behaviour has a profound impact on people’s lives. It makes them feel unsafe in their homes and community spaces and is completely unacceptable. Op Centurion was launched at the beginning of July 2023 with a renewed focus on tackling ASB with a clear aim of putting a stop to incidents like criminal damage, intimidating and aggressive behaviour and drug dealing.

“Since the launch of Op Centurion our officers have seized 271 nuisance vehicles, arrested 211 people for drugs supply offences and 414 people for criminal damage. We have also issued 68 ASB related civil orders and we have an unwavering commitment to continue to take action against those few who engage in this type of behaviour.

“Ultimately, if you are experiencing ASB we need you to report it, to give us and our partner agencies the opportunity to put a stop to it and continue to see positive results.”