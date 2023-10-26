Lancaster has been awarded £64k as part of a £1m scheme to help deter crime and keep people safe.

The money will be used to provide extra CCTV cameras around some of the late night venues in Lancaster, and also a training package to help police, BIDs and Pubwatches support students to feel safe in the city.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire has provided a total of £1m to schemes in the county, helping to deter crime and keep people safe.

Following successful bids into the fifth round of the Government's Safer Street's Fund, the Commissioner has now awarded money to three projects that will make areas feel safer, support enforcement and address local concerns.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire (centre) with police officers.

Lancaster and West Lancashire will receive a total of £288k for CCTV investment and early intervention programmes.

Lancaster will receive £64,300 towards its safety scheme.

A project delivering across the Pennine areas of Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington, Burnley and Rawtenstall will see £400k for the installation of new CCTV, and investment into greenspace and townlink radio.

Blackpool will benefit from £311k for new lighting, CCTV and radio links, alongside work within schools on issues such as ASB, with Blackpool FC Community Trust delivering a project with young people.

This Safer Streets fifth round of funding is the biggest single pot to date, awarded directly to Police and Crime Commissioners.

It builds on the previous rounds of Safer Streets Funding that has seen a total of £2.6m invested into six projects, this money will support further funding of schemes that deliver the key priorities in the Commissioner’s Fight Crime Plan, deter crime, make areas feel safer and support enforcement.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “I'm really pleased that we have been able to utilise this investment into the fight against crime here in Lancashire, towards some fantastic projects that will make a real difference to communities across the county.

"These projects address the issues that matter to people, such as anti-social behaviour, making streets safer for women and girls, and burglary and robbery. This focus on prevention backs the work of Lancashire Constabulary as they get tough on offenders, reducing the number of innocent people becoming victims.

"By using this funding from Government efficiently and effectively, working in partnership, we will see projects that make a proactive, positive difference in these areas, delivering the priorities in my Fighting Crime Plan and protecting the public."

Councillor Caroline Jackson, chair of the Lancaster district Community Safety Partnership, said: “I am delighted that the Lancaster district, working with our colleagues in West Lancashire, have been successful in the latest round of Safer Streets Funding. This funding will help us develop the skills to keep each other safe in our communities.