Explore flora and fauna at wildlife fair in Lancaster

North Lancashire Wildlife Group is holding a wildlife fair on Sunday, July 23 from 10.30am to 4pm at Fairfield Orchard in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

With free entry and free activities, everyone is welcome to come and explore the local wildlife.There will be several tents with display exhibit boxes and other items on woodland, heathland and coastal wildlife.

There will be pond water to show people pond creatures and leaf litter to explore what can be found there.

There will be a children's corner with activities and a trail through the orchard and a table of information leaflets from many local wildlife groups.

A boy uses his camera in the outdoors.A boy uses his camera in the outdoors.
Fairfield Association will have a refreshments tent with drinks and homemade biscuits and cakes.To get out and see wildlife there are half-hour guided walks throughout the day on different themes including birds, wildflowers, grasses and lichens, spiders, insects and pond dipping. As more details become available they will be put on the website at http://nlwg.org.uk/ , or email: [email protected]

Telephone: 07361 380255.

People on a wildlife walk.People on a wildlife walk.
People in a meadow studying plants and wildlife.People in a meadow studying plants and wildlife.
