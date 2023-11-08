Experience the world of virtual reality at new gaming store opening in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summit VR is at Unit 7, King's Arcade, Lancaster and will be officially opening this Saturday, (November 11).

A spokesman for Summit VR said: “People can come in this Saturday for a free taster session. All we ask is that they follow our Instagram and Tiktok @summit.vr.

“We have a variety of games such as Beat Saber which is a rhythm game where you slash the beats that are flying towards you in a futuristic setting- each beat will indicate the colour of the saber and the direction you slash it in.

A virtual reality gaming store is opening in Lancaster this weekend.

"Creed VR is another one of our exciting games in which you can go toe-to-toe with a variety of characters from the Creed/Rocky franchise such as Apolo Creed and Ivan Drago in an immersive, life-like boxing ring.

"Skyfront VR is another thrilling game in which you fly around in the sky and shoot opponents, hiding behind buildings and objects till you're the last one standing.

"These games can all be played individually or against a friend.

"We also have a Racing simulator with a steering wheel and breaks where you can race F1 style with Gran Turisimo.

"We use state of the art VR headsets for a fully immersive experience.

"Each session is for one hour and the pricing for a single headset session (where up to three people can take turns playing) is £45 and a double headset session (where up to six people can play against one another two at a time) is £65.

"This works out at £12.50 per player for a single headset session and £10.83 per player for a double headset session.

“Players must be 12 years old as a minimum. Bookings can be made on our website https://www.summitvr.co.uk/

“We are also happy to host events such as birthdays, society events or any other celebration or gathering for around 20 guests as we have a chill space upstairs.

"Enquiries about events should be sent to [email protected].”

The shop will be open Monday to Friday 4pm-9pm and Saturdays and Sundays 10am-8pm