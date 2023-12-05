Prepare to be captivated by an extraordinary ballet adaptation of The Wizard of Oz at Lancaster Grand, an enthralling production that will transport audiences over the rainbow and into a world of enchantment.

Enjoy Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Lion, (and yes Toto too) as they seek the Wonderful Wizard to find that there's no place like home! The Wizard of Oz is a two act, full-length, ballet adaptation of the iconic tale by L. Frank Baum, told through the magic of classical dance.

Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family friendly and is the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet.

The production is presented with beautiful backdrops, stunning theatrical sets and costumes evoking the iconic sketches by W.W. Denslow, from the original publication.

The Wizard of Oz ballet will be performed on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2pm and 7pm.