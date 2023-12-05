Experience the magic of The Wizard of Oz Ballet at Lancaster Grand
Enjoy Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Lion, (and yes Toto too) as they seek the Wonderful Wizard to find that there's no place like home! The Wizard of Oz is a two act, full-length, ballet adaptation of the iconic tale by L. Frank Baum, told through the magic of classical dance.
Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family friendly and is the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet.
The production is presented with beautiful backdrops, stunning theatrical sets and costumes evoking the iconic sketches by W.W. Denslow, from the original publication.
The Wizard of Oz ballet will be performed on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2pm and 7pm.
For tickets contact the box office tel: 01524 64695 or visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/