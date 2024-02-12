Experience the iconic Cross Bay Walk in aid of Lancaster cancer charity
Tickets are now on sale for the event on Sunday June 16, offering the chance to enjoy the unique experience of walking across the famous sands of Morecambe Bay.Led by King’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson, the breathtaking stroll across the UK’s largest tidal bay takes around four hours to complete, with every step raising money for people affected by cancer and bereavement. The famous route is from Arnside Promenade to Grange Promenade.
Due to the unique terrain of the Bay, CancerCare cannot guarantee the exact distance, however, on previous walks they clocked the total at around the eight-mile mark.Tickets for the walk on June 16 from 1.15pm-5.15pm are on sale at £17.50 for adults, £65 for a family ticket (two adults and two children under 16) and £2 for a dog ticket (entry for one dog only).