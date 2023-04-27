Experience one of nature's magical moments on a special guided walk through Silverdale woodlands
Enjoy the magic of the dawn chorus with a guided walk through woodlands and stunning reed beds in Silverdale.
It’s International Dawn Chorus Day on Sunday (May 1) and an event at RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve will allow you to experience a symphony of birdsong, as well as learn about spectacular wildlife.
About the event
Dawn Chorus guided walk at RSPB Leighton Moss to experience nature's amazing spring symphony.
Guides will help with identifying the many bird songs and calls you will hear as you explore the nature reserve.
Afterwards, you can enjoy a hot breakfast bun and a hot drink which are included in the price. Vegetarian, vegan and GF options are also available.
Booking and payment in advance is essential.
When
Sunday May 7 2023, 5am-8.30am
Price
From £30.50 to £38.50
Where
RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve, Myers Farm, Storrs Lane, Silverdale LA5 0SW
To book
Please contact events.rspb.org.uk/events/15934