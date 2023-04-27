News you can trust since 1837
Experience one of nature's magical moments on a special guided walk through Silverdale woodlands

Enjoy the magic of the dawn chorus with a guided walk through woodlands and stunning reed beds in Silverdale.

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

It’s International Dawn Chorus Day on Sunday (May 1) and an event at RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve will allow you to experience a symphony of birdsong, as well as learn about spectacular wildlife.

About the event

Dawn Chorus guided walk at RSPB Leighton Moss to experience nature's amazing spring symphony.

RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve at Silverdale.RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve at Silverdale.
RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve at Silverdale.
Guides will help with identifying the many bird songs and calls you will hear as you explore the nature reserve.

Afterwards, you can enjoy a hot breakfast bun and a hot drink which are included in the price. Vegetarian, vegan and GF options are also available.

Booking and payment in advance is essential.

When

Sunday May 7 2023, 5am-8.30am

Price

From £30.50 to £38.50

Where

RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve, Myers Farm, Storrs Lane, Silverdale LA5 0SW

To book

Please contact events.rspb.org.uk/events/15934

