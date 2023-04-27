Experience one of nature's magical moments on a special guided walk through Silverdale woodlands

It’s International Dawn Chorus Day on Sunday (May 1) and an event at RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve will allow you to experience a symphony of birdsong, as well as learn about spectacular wildlife.

About the event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Chorus guided walk at RSPB Leighton Moss to experience nature's amazing spring symphony.

RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve at Silverdale.

Guides will help with identifying the many bird songs and calls you will hear as you explore the nature reserve.

Afterwards, you can enjoy a hot breakfast bun and a hot drink which are included in the price. Vegetarian, vegan and GF options are also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking and payment in advance is essential.

When

Sunday May 7 2023, 5am-8.30am

Price

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From £30.50 to £38.50

Where

RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve, Myers Farm, Storrs Lane, Silverdale LA5 0SW

To book

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad