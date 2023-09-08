Experience Lancaster district's historic sites for free at heritage celebration

Watch more videos on Shots!

Heritage Open Days is England's largest community led festival of history and culture and every year it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.

And with this year's theme being 'Creativity Unwrapped' what better way to celebrate the artists, sculptors, writers, musicians, architects and innovators that have made this district a hub for creativity, entertainment and culture.

The Castle, one of Lancaster’s magnificent landmarks. Photograph reproduced by kind permission of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10

The regular free guided tours at Lancaster Castle will be free on Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10 and run from 10am to 4pm. They are on a first-come-first-served basis and tours visit the main courtyard, C Wing, Chapel Yard, A Wing, The Old Cells, Hadrian's Tower, The Shire Hall, Crown Court and The Drop Room.

Judges' Lodgings Museum will also be free admission on Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10, 11am to 4pm. You can see the Black Lancastrians portrait exhibition, the newly opened Gillows of Lancaster Gallery and the popular Museum of Childhood. The Friends of Judges' Lodgings pop up tearoom will also be open 12pm to 3pm on Saturday. There are bookable guided tours for a look behind the scenes.

Wednesday September 13

Lancashire County Council Judges' Lodgings museum.

Explore the story of Lancaster's historic library with this free behind the scenes guided tour from 5pm to 6.30pm. The tour will take you through the history of the fight for the library in Lancaster and of the buildings that make up the library today. They will also be offering a glimpse of the rare items in the local history collections on the Saturday September 16, 2pm to 4pm.

The Tasting Garden at The Storey in Lancaster invites you to come and see its new fruit sculptures – brought to ‘fruition’ by internationally renowned local sculptor Alan Ward. Visit King Street Studios, meet the artists and chat about their processes and artworks; or sit back and listen in magnificent surroundings as Lancaster Priory celebrates its heritage through song.

Peek behind the scenes at one of the oldest theatres in Britain – the Lancaster Grand – or seek out evidence of Lancaster’s oldest toilet at The Judges’ Lodgings!

Take a trip through history as you learn about Lancaster’s hidden Mill Race waterway with guide Tom Hudson, and then call into the beautiful St John’s Church to find out how its historic and architectural significance is informing its plans for repair.

Lancaster Library.

Learn about how Lancashire Police Constabulary used their creative skills to solve some of the county’s most notable crimes at the new Lancashire Police Museum inside Lancaster Castle.

Quernmore Hall Park is joining the festival for the first time, with a chance to visit this wonderful example of Georgian architecture and perhaps even join in with croquet or archery on the lawn; and Leighton Hall invites you to visit this welcoming though impressive family home – and watch a fascinating birds of prey display!

In Morecambe, the Queen’s Market will show how a local entrepreneur is bringing this amazing building back into community use, whilst a little further afield you can take a turn at bellringing at The Church of St James in Barrow, or browse the Waterwheel Vintage Bazaar, a treasure trove of retro delights, at Heron Corn Mill.

Morecambe Bay Partnership will lead a walk to explore the mysteries of Birkrigg Stone Circle – and there are plenty of other walks, talks, tours and activities across Lancaster and Morecambe Bay from Milnthorpe to Ulverston – so come along, take part, and find out more about these incredible buildings and locations!

Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "We are delighted to join another national celebration of our country's great heritage.

"We encourage all residents to take advantage of the opportunities for education and cultural enrichment that the County Council offers."