Experience food from around the world at Lancaster's theatre's first ever food festival

Around the World Food Festival will see the Dukes open their doors on Friday June 2 to celebrate food and tastes from around the world.

With a focus on food suppliers from Lancaster and the rest of Lancashire, the festival will celebrate the diverse cuisines that can be found within our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also celebrates this year's award-winning Dukes theatre promenade play in the park, Around The World In 80 Days, which will take place in Williamson Park from July 21 to August 27.

The Dukes in Lancaster is hosting its first ever food festival.

Live music and children’s activity packs will add to the fun of the food festival which starts at 10.30am until 3.30pm.