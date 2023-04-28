Experience food from around the world at Lancaster's theatre's first ever food festival
A Lancaster theatre is taking a culinary trip around the world with its first ever food festival.
Around the World Food Festival will see the Dukes open their doors on Friday June 2 to celebrate food and tastes from around the world.
With a focus on food suppliers from Lancaster and the rest of Lancashire, the festival will celebrate the diverse cuisines that can be found within our community.
The event also celebrates this year's award-winning Dukes theatre promenade play in the park, Around The World In 80 Days, which will take place in Williamson Park from July 21 to August 27.
Live music and children’s activity packs will add to the fun of the food festival which starts at 10.30am until 3.30pm.
Tickets for the festival are free but must be booked in advance from dukeslancaster.org or call the Dukes Box Office 01524 598 500. Limited tickets are available.