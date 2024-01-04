News you can trust since 1837
Experience enchanting Chinese New Year variety show at Lancaster Grand

Get ready for an evening of mesmerizing performances at the Lancaster Chinese New Year Variety Show at Lancaster Grand.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT
Here's what awaits you:

*Captivating Chinese Dance: A visual feast of traditional Chinese dance, showcasing elegance and storytelling.

*Traditional Chinese Instrumentals: Immerse in the soothing melodies of ancient Chinese instruments.

Lancaster Chinese New Year variety show comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre.Lancaster Chinese New Year variety show comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre.
*Kunshan Opera: Dive into the dramatic and expressive world of this revered Chinese art form.

*Diverse Singing Performances: Enjoy the rich and varied tones of Chinese singing.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £5 for children and £8 for students.

A family ticket costs £30 (includes two adults and two children).

This is an opportunity to experience the cultural richness of China right here in Lancaster.

Perfect for all ages, it's a chance to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with family and friends.

The Lancaster Chinese New Year Variety Show comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on January 27 at 7pm.

Book your tickets at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

