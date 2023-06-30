News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Exhibition throws new light on Lancaster's world-famous Gillows furniture makers

World-famous furniture makers provide the focus of a new permanent exhibition at a Lancaster musuem.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

Gillows of Lancaster – A Global Story casts a new light on the work of Gillows who were one of the most important regional furniture makers in British history. The Judges' Lodgings, which is owned and operated by Lancashire County Council, houses the largest collection of Gillows furniture in the world.

Gillows operated from 1728 until the late 20th century. The new exhibition aims to further public understanding of the local, regional, national and international impact of Gillows and the furniture trade which once flourished in Lancaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It explores the people behind its success – the founders, cabinet makers and customers – and addresses its connections to the transatlantic slave trade and enslaved Africans who harvested the hardwoods used in the furniture.

The old Waring & Gillow building in Lancaster in 1997. During the final years of the 19th Century, Gillow & Co ran into financial difficulty and from 1897 began a loose financial arrangement with Waring of Liverpool, an arrangement legally ratified by the establishment of Waring & Gillow in 1903.The old Waring & Gillow building in Lancaster in 1997. During the final years of the 19th Century, Gillow & Co ran into financial difficulty and from 1897 began a loose financial arrangement with Waring of Liverpool, an arrangement legally ratified by the establishment of Waring & Gillow in 1903.
The old Waring & Gillow building in Lancaster in 1997. During the final years of the 19th Century, Gillow & Co ran into financial difficulty and from 1897 began a loose financial arrangement with Waring of Liverpool, an arrangement legally ratified by the establishment of Waring & Gillow in 1903.
Most Popular

The exhibition contains examples of furniture and designs and includes reminiscences from men and women about the training and working conditions at the company. Generations of Lancaster apprentices gained their skills at Gillows and the quality of their craftsmen was renowned.

Museum manager Lynda Jackson said: "Judges' Lodgings contains period rooms with many examples of Gillows' furniture from beds to billiard tables. The new exhibition will enable visitors to better understand the history of Gillows and those involved in the furniture trade. It also showcases new objects related to Gillows for the first time, including furniture designs and books that belonged to Richard Gillows."

Read More
Rare pictures of world-famous Lancaster Waring & Gillow including staff from the...

Contemporaries of Chippendale cabinet makers, Gillows grew as a regional maker during the height of English furniture design before receiving the royal warrant to Queen Victoria. The exhibition explores the company's role as a regional manufacturer trading with the West Indies, North America, Europe and beyond from the 18th century through to its eventual demise in the 20th century.

The new Gillows of Lancaster – A Global Story exhibition.The new Gillows of Lancaster – A Global Story exhibition.
The new Gillows of Lancaster – A Global Story exhibition.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new gallery aims to further knowledge of the history, design, production, distribution and use of Gillows' furniture. Highlights on display will include the Lady's Workbox, Lady's Worktable, Worswick clock, Richard Gillow's personal book collection and Gillows' first trade card.

The project has been supported with grants from the Regional Furniture Society and Art Fund.

Related topics:Lancaster