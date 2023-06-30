Exhibition throws new light on Lancaster's world-famous Gillows furniture makers

Gillows of Lancaster – A Global Story casts a new light on the work of Gillows who were one of the most important regional furniture makers in British history. The Judges' Lodgings, which is owned and operated by Lancashire County Council, houses the largest collection of Gillows furniture in the world.

Gillows operated from 1728 until the late 20th century. The new exhibition aims to further public understanding of the local, regional, national and international impact of Gillows and the furniture trade which once flourished in Lancaster.

It explores the people behind its success – the founders, cabinet makers and customers – and addresses its connections to the transatlantic slave trade and enslaved Africans who harvested the hardwoods used in the furniture.

The old Waring & Gillow building in Lancaster in 1997. During the final years of the 19th Century, Gillow & Co ran into financial difficulty and from 1897 began a loose financial arrangement with Waring of Liverpool, an arrangement legally ratified by the establishment of Waring & Gillow in 1903.

The exhibition contains examples of furniture and designs and includes reminiscences from men and women about the training and working conditions at the company. Generations of Lancaster apprentices gained their skills at Gillows and the quality of their craftsmen was renowned.

Museum manager Lynda Jackson said: "Judges' Lodgings contains period rooms with many examples of Gillows' furniture from beds to billiard tables. The new exhibition will enable visitors to better understand the history of Gillows and those involved in the furniture trade. It also showcases new objects related to Gillows for the first time, including furniture designs and books that belonged to Richard Gillows."

Contemporaries of Chippendale cabinet makers, Gillows grew as a regional maker during the height of English furniture design before receiving the royal warrant to Queen Victoria. The exhibition explores the company's role as a regional manufacturer trading with the West Indies, North America, Europe and beyond from the 18th century through to its eventual demise in the 20th century.

The new Gillows of Lancaster – A Global Story exhibition.

The new gallery aims to further knowledge of the history, design, production, distribution and use of Gillows' furniture. Highlights on display will include the Lady's Workbox, Lady's Worktable, Worswick clock, Richard Gillow's personal book collection and Gillows' first trade card.