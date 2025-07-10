Exhibition of art inspired by nature being held in village near Lancaster

Halton artist and singer/songwriter Eleanor Bennett will be exhibiting a collection of her work at Halton Mill inspired by nature and the environment.

Eleanor works in black ink creating detailed drawings as well as abstract paintings in ink and acrylic.

She takes details and observations from nature and abstracts these creating abstract works.

She also takes in the energy of the environment and translates this into images.

Amongst the work are lyrics from her recent songs which connect with the artwork and she is currently working on her third album to also be titled 'Nature's Blessings'.

As well as drawings and paintings there will also be products such as prints from previous work, cushions, cards, mugs and bags as well as some CDs from her first two albums.

Eleanor has a studio at Halton Mill which she shares with several other artists.

In 2009, she graduated from Bath Spa University with a BA Honours degree in Fine Art painting and then travelled to Asia.

Following this she set up as an artist and community artist running workshops in the local area.

She is also a singer/songwriter with similar themes in her music as her artwork.

The exhibition is open daily during working hours until July 20 and is free to view.

If you come to the exhibition and would like to buy some artwork when EIeanor isn’t there, please contact her at [email protected], telephone 07398 230151 or 015242 61944.

She also accepts commissions.

If you see a piece you like and would like it larger or smaller or using a different colour that is also possible.