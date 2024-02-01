Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gold Leaf Property Investments based in Rugby feature Morecambe, Arndale for rent on their website as ‘our latest properties available to purchase or lease.’

The letting price is not featured on the listing.

It was revealed last October that the Arndale Centre sold prior to it being auctioned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arndale Centre, Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allsop Auctioneers said last year: “Paperwork was exchanged before the auction and the centre sold for more than the guide price of £2m.”

Now Gold Leaf Property Investments are advertising as one of ‘our latest properties available to purchase or lease' which includes Morecambe, Arndale Centre to let.

Gold Leaf Property Investments have been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New River REIT, who own shopping centres all over the UK, bought the Arndale Centre in 2014 in a deal worth £14m.

New River REIT declined to comment on the sale.

Gold Leaf Property Investments is based in offices in Rugby along with Castle Mound Estates Ltd., Dunsmore Estates Ltd. and Rugby Property Assets Ltd.

They said: “We are constantly seeking unloved and/or poorly managed properties across England and Wales in the range of £250,000 to £3,000,000 to improve and sell.

“We have over 20 years of experience of successfully developing and improving the value of property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pride ourselves on having an established reputation for being straightforward in our dealings as well as having a very successful track record.