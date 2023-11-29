A Lancaster store is offering some great deals to mark the start of December.

Simply Baby is inviting customers to join them in store from Friday December 1 to Saturday December 9 for some very special offers.

Firstly, their exclusive Mamas & Papas Double Discount Event is back. The multi terrain Mamas & Papas Ocarro Travel System bundle with over 30% off selected colourways will be on display in store along with the Mamas & Papas Flip XT3 pushchair, carrycot and matching accessories for £599, saving £480.

As part of their December Deals, they will also be offering 10% off all Mamas & Papas cot beds and furniture collections. Just arrived in store is the Mamas & Papas Harwell Nursery furniture collection in the new Cashmere colourway, which is included in their offer, and with three-piece furniture collections starting from £674 you can create your perfect dream nursery – and all with free delivery before Christmas.

Simply Baby in North Road, Lancaster.

Here is where the double discount applies – any customer purchasing a Mamas & Papas travel system or furniture collection this weekend will be entered into a draw to win a Lua Bedside Crib worth £219. Plus, if you purchase a travel system and furniture range together, you will have two draw entries plus a free Sprung mattress.

The store is also offering Mamas & Papas highchairs from £55, 20% off selected bedding and a gorgeous range of soft toys, blankets and stocking fillers.

Store owner Julie Shaw said: “Here at Simply Baby, you can have the best of both worlds – you can take advantage of our teams’ knowledge, experience and in store demonstration service, secure in the knowledge that we also offer the best promotions – and with our Price Match Policy too we are well worth a visit. Why not pop along to visit us this weekend and you can also compare all our other amazing brands under one roof, including iCandy, Silver Cross, Bugaboo, egg, Maxi-Cosi, Cybex, Uppababy and many many more.”

