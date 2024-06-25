Exclusive: ambitious plans revealed to reopen Morecambe Visitor Information Centre as café-bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of The Platform in Morecambe have ambitions to reopen the venue during the day and launch a café-bar in the former Visitor Information Centre.

The proposals have been revealed by the Friends new chair, David Morgan, and secretary, Sue Saunders, whose petition and speech at a city council meeting helped to save The Platform from complete closure.

“The Friends feel that The Platform, right in the centre and at the heart of Morecambe for more than 100 years, should be a focus point for visitors especially when the new Eden Project Morecambe opens,” said David, a retired businessman.

Former community mental health team member, Sue, said: “People travel from as far as Portsmouth, Sheffield and Wales to come to The Platform so it supports the local tourism industry and businesses in Morecambe.

The Platform in Morecambe.

“It’s a great community asset as a meeting place for people too.”

The Friends, who have applied for charitable status, feel the Grade II listed venue is missing out on a large potential daytime revenue as only the box office is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 12-4pm.

Also, the new Visitor Information Point – which ‘replaced’ the Visitor Information Centre which closed last summer – is a screen within the Platform so only useful to tourists when the venue is open twice weekly and on performance dates.

“Many visitors have no idea what The Platform is or does because they cannot enter the building and ask someone so anyone interested in booking it for community events and celebrations are unable to view the premises to see if they’re suitable,” David explained.

The old booking hall for Morecambe Promenade Station which is now The Platform venue.

The Friends are concerned that if the former Visitor Information Centre is not used soon, it could be opened by an ‘unsuitable’ company or organisation keen to profit from its location opposite the new Eden Project.

They want Lancaster City Council to give the VIC to them on a peppercorn rent so The Friends can run it as a joint café, bar, information and booking facility, giving visitors access to the building during the day.

Mr Morgan has already suggested that Atkinsons, who operate three cafes and a shop in Lancaster, could become involved in the venture.

The Platform could be used for a variety of social events if opened during the day, according to The Friends.

The Friends think it would be beneficial to move The Platform’s bar into the old VIC as its current location has been criticised by those who say bar noise can spoil their enjoyment of performances.

If Lancaster City Council agrees to the Friends proposals, they would begin a fundraising drive which includes an ambition to have 200 paying members by June 2025. Membership currently stands at 55 and a recently launched Friends website has already attracted more than 1,000 views. Benefits of membership could include discounts on tickets and at the bar.

The council has asked the Friends to fundraise for a new sign for the front of The Platform, replacement chairs, tables and theatre lights, and for electronically controlled blinds to blackout the glass ceiling which would allow for more daytime theatre and cinema programming.

Fundraising will be one of the issues discussed at the next Friends meeting on July 3 at 6.15pm in The Platform. All interested parties welcome.

The Friends' proposals include moving the bar from The Platform into the former VIC.

“I feel excited and confident that we have a really good team in place to make The Platform a success,” said Sue.