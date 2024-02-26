Exciting new plans for £350k revamp of Lancaster skate park
The new Friends of the Skate Park group will draw up a plan to raise the £350k needed to revamp and expand the park at Green Ayre, with the addition of proper lighting and fresh facilities.
Green councillors organised a meeting in December which was attended by more than 20 people, including representatives from the city and county councils, and police.
Officers were selected for the new Friends of the Skate Park group – including a chair, secretary and treasurer – to kickstart the project.
Bulk ward councillor Jack Lenox said: “I'm delighted that we're working to create more facilities for young people, whose needs are often overlooked. The plan now is to refurbish and expand the skate park to include proper lighting and features for a broader range of skill levels.”
Coun Lenox has already secured £50k from developers of student accommodation to fund improvements to the skate park.
Nicole Cobb, new chair of the Friends group, said: "It has been so heart warming to see how many people care about the skate park and about improving facilities for young people in Lancaster.
"We've organised a clean up around the park from 10am-2pm on Saturday March 2 and everyone is welcome.
"If you're interested in getting involved, you can follow our work on the Friends of Lancaster Skate Park Facebook group. You can also get in touch with me directly at [email protected]"