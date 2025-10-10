Exciting new chapter for Plumbase Morecambe as they launch new bathroom showroom

The launch marked a significant milestone in their journey, reflecting months of planning, investment, and hard work by our dedicated team lead by showroom manager Joanne Mcgreevy.

They have transformed their space into a fresh, modern showroom that showcases the latest in bathroom design, innovation, and functionality, from stylish suites and luxury showers to practical, affordable solutions for every home.

To celebrate the opening, Plumbase Morecambe hosted a week-long launch event with incredible support from their suppliers, who joined them throughout the week to showcase their products and

answer customer questions.

Monday was a particularly special day, as they welcomed the Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Margaret Pattison, and the Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Jane Preston, to officially open the showroom.

Their presence was a real honour and a great endorsement of the work they are doing here in the local area.

No celebration would be complete without great food - and Big Bears BBQ & Grill made sure everyone was well-fed with mouth-watering street food that brought smiles to both staff and visitors alike.

Morecambe Bathrooms now gives customers access to a carefully curated range of bathroom products from leading brands, with expert advice on hand to help you plan and complete your dream bathroom project - whether you're a tradesperson or a homeowner.

This launch underlines a commitment to the local community to provide quality, value, and expert service, all under one roof.

A spokesman for Plumbase Morecambe said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came down to support us during launch week, from our amazing suppliers to local dignitaries and of course, our loyal customers.

"The hard work behind the scenes has truly paid off, and we’re incredibly proud to open our doors to the people of Morecambe, Lancaster, and beyond."

Plumbase Morecambe is on Middlegate, White Lund Industrial Estate, Morecambe, LA3 3BN.

Visit their website at https://www.plumbase.co.uk/

