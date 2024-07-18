Excitement builds with just two days to go before Heysham Viking Festival returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to embrace the Viking experience once again at Heysham Viking Festival this weekend.

The festival takes place on July 20 and July 21 and is running for the sixth year in a row.

The Vikings mostly lived in small villages near the coast, just like Heysham, making the seaside environment that much more special.

At Heysham Viking Festival, visitors will be able to experience a Viking encampment.

Heysham Viking Festival 2023.

Marvel at Vikings cooking outdoors over open fires and watch as women and girls spin wool into thread and grind grains for flour.

Not only that but you’ll also get to see demonstrations of traditional Viking skills such as sewing, weaving, jewellery making, woodworking and leather work.

There is also a Viking parade through the village.

Watch the battle reenactment which is usually the highlight of the weekend, and learn about Viking history. Fun for all ages!

So don’t miss out on the chance to unleash your inner Horace (viking mascot) and celebrate viking life – Heysham Viking Festival is the place to be.

While the festival is completely free to attend, it requires substantial funds to stage it.

Therefore, it’s only with generous donations that organisers are able to keep the festival accessible to all.

To donate visit https://heyshamvikingfestival.co.uk/ and scan the QR code or click on the payment link.