Excitement builds with just days to go before Lancaster’s Dino Fest comes to city
In honour of Sir Richard Owen, the Lancaster local and palaeontologist who donned the word ‘Dinosaur’, the festival celebrates all things dino.
Previous Dino Fest events have seen a packed programme of dinosaur appearances, fossil handling, talks, shows, dino crafts, Dino Marketplace and more.
As an extra to Lancaster Dino Fest 2025, Wild West Dino Discovery are back with an amazing fossil display to deliver workshops filled with fascinating dinosaur facts.
Full programme for meeting the dinosaurs:
Angie the Ankylosaurus: Saturday and Sunday, walkabout starting in Marketgate Shopping Centre, 10.45am and 1.45pm
Roxy the T-Rex: Saturday and Sunday, walkabout starting in Marketgate Shopping Centre, 11.30am and 2.30pm
Thor the Velociraptor: Saturday and Sunday, walkabout starting in Marketgate Shopping Centre, 12.15pm and 2.30pm
Baby Dinosaur walkabout: Saturday and Sunday, city centre, 10am and 1pm
Dinomania:
Sunday only, Market Square
Baby Dinosaur walkabout: 10am and 3.35pm
Large Dinosaur walkabout: 10.30am and 3.10pm
Dinomania Show: 11.30am and 1.30pm
Raptor Encounter: 2.45pm
There are other attractions on Saturday and Sunday including a dino trail, face painting, colouring, fossil exhibition, fancy dress competition, dinosaur puppet making, dino story time, dino crafts and short films.
On Sunday only in Market Square between 10am and 4pm there will be a lifesize T-Rex skull for photo opportunities.
Love Lancaster BID said on Facebook: “All updates and information will be posted to our socials.
"A big thank you to Stagecoach for sponsoring and St Nicholas Arcades for supporting!”
For workshop booking visit https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/87241
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.