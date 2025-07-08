Excitement builds with just days to go before Lancaster’s Dino Fest comes to city

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:31 BST
Dino Fest will be roaring back into Lancaster city centre on July 12 and 13.

In honour of Sir Richard Owen, the Lancaster local and palaeontologist who donned the word ‘Dinosaur’, the festival celebrates all things dino.

Previous Dino Fest events have seen a packed programme of dinosaur appearances, fossil handling, talks, shows, dino crafts, Dino Marketplace and more.

As an extra to Lancaster Dino Fest 2025, Wild West Dino Discovery are back with an amazing fossil display to deliver workshops filled with fascinating dinosaur facts.

Zeus the Giant T-Rex entertains the crowds in Dalton Square, Lancaster as part of Dino Fest. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.placeholder image
Zeus the Giant T-Rex entertains the crowds in Dalton Square, Lancaster as part of Dino Fest. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Full programme for meeting the dinosaurs:

Angie the Ankylosaurus: Saturday and Sunday, walkabout starting in Marketgate Shopping Centre, 10.45am and 1.45pm

Roxy the T-Rex: Saturday and Sunday, walkabout starting in Marketgate Shopping Centre, 11.30am and 2.30pm

Thor the Velociraptor: Saturday and Sunday, walkabout starting in Marketgate Shopping Centre, 12.15pm and 2.30pm

Baby Dinosaur walkabout: Saturday and Sunday, city centre, 10am and 1pm

Dinomania:

Sunday only, Market Square

Baby Dinosaur walkabout: 10am and 3.35pm

Large Dinosaur walkabout: 10.30am and 3.10pm

Dinomania Show: 11.30am and 1.30pm

Raptor Encounter: 2.45pm

There are other attractions on Saturday and Sunday including a dino trail, face painting, colouring, fossil exhibition, fancy dress competition, dinosaur puppet making, dino story time, dino crafts and short films.

On Sunday only in Market Square between 10am and 4pm there will be a lifesize T-Rex skull for photo opportunities.

Love Lancaster BID said on Facebook: “All updates and information will be posted to our socials.

"A big thank you to Stagecoach for sponsoring and St Nicholas Arcades for supporting!”

For workshop booking visit https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/87241

