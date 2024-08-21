Excitement builds with just days to go before first Morecambe Maritime Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Morecambe Maritime Festival takes place for the first time this Saturday August 24.

Founded by local shanty-singer John Metcalfe, the Morecambe Maritime Festival will celebrate the maritime heritage, culture, and environment of Morecambe Bay.

Visitors are invited to come and enjoy live music, theatrical performances, talks and exhibitions based around the rich history of fishing, shipping and leisure on the Bay while raising money in support of the RNLI, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival officially opens at 1pm with a performance from Morecambe-based shanty singers The Mizzen Crew opposite the Clock Tower café, with further outdoor musical performances taking place there throughout the day.

Members of the Mizzen Crew perform sea shanties.

More musical entertainment can be found indoors at festival venues The Kings Arms, The Pier Hotel, The Bath, and The Royal from 1.30pm onwards.

An open singing session takes place at the Pier Hotel for anyone to sing their songs or just listen to others.

Other venues provide a wide range of songs - not only sea shanties - about life on the waters, with performers ranging from popular local acts to well-known artists from the Scottish Isles and the Wirral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kings Arms hosts a shanty workshop with activities explaining how they were instrumental in coordinating work on ships.

There will be outdoor theatre at the Eric Morecambe statue for Morecambe Maritime Festival.

There are also performances on the theme of environment and sounds of the sea created by young people from Wise Up Workshops and a song with slides about local folk historian Anne Gilchrist (which previously sold out the Dukes in Lancaster).

The Winter Gardens is open from midday until 5pm housing displays of photos and information about the Bay and Heysham Harbour from Morecambe Heritage Centre and the Friends of Heysham Heritage Centre, and photos and cards from Morecambe Camera Club.

The venue is also hosting a performance by Escape2Make Youth Group and a fascinating talk 'Maritime Poetry - Forebitters and Sailor'd Yarns' by Jim Saville, followed by an intimate interview with Margaret Owen about her life working in the thousand-year-old fishing tradition of haaf netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Eric Morecambe statue is the place to be for outdoor theatre, where the West End Players will be entertaining crowds with their new mummers’ play, Moby Dick, and the Escape2Make Youth Group will give further performances.

The Winter Gardens, Morecambe is open for Morecambe Maritime Festival and will be housing displays of photos and information about the Bay and Heysham Harbour from Morecambe Heritage Centre and the Friends of Heysham Heritage Centre, and photos and cards from Morecambe Camera Club.

Also during the Festival: local historian and Morecambe Guide Peter Wade will be leading a guided ‘Fish ‘n’ Ships’ walk, exploring Morecambe’s harbour, shipbreakers yard and fishing industry; colourful and informative display stands from the RSPB and Morecambe RNLI station will be erected on the Prom, providing more information about two national charities that make huge local impacts; and little (and not so little!) ones can get their faces painted and hair glittered at the Not Just Bath Bombs stall.

Finally, a post-Festival walk organised by the Bay Project is planned for the following day (Sunday August 25), offering the opportunity to clear your head while looking out for Morecambe's coastal birds.

Download the festival programme at https://morecambemaritimefestival.uk/morecambe-maritime-festival-programme/