Excitement builds with just days to go before Dino Fest returns to Lancaster

Dino Fest comes roaring back into Lancaster city centre this weekend, July 13 and 14.

The main attraction at Dino Fest is always the amazingly realistic dinosaurs roaming freely around Lancaster city centre.

The weekend sees a packed programme of dinosaur appearances, fossil handling, talks, shows, dino crafts, Dino Marketplace and so much more.

Whilst the majority of the event is free, there are also a few opportunities to get up and close to the baby dinosaurs and to hear from one of the UK’s leading Dino experts where a small charge applies.

For tickets to the Meet The Baby Dinosaurs Mini Show visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/meet-the-baby-dinosaurs-mini-show

For tickets for Dr Dean Lomax: Dinosaur Discoveries Through The Ages – Britain’s Most Incredible Fossils visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/dr-dean-lomax-dinosaur-discoveries-through-the-ages-britains-most-incredible-fossils

For tickets for the Dino Bath Bomb Workshops at LUSH visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dino-fest-bath-bomb-making-at-lush-lancaster-tickets-907666875057?aff=oddtdtcreator

The line up is as follows:

Children can meet baby dinosaurs at Dino Fest this weekend in Lancaster.

Meet the Dinosaurs – Betsy the Triceratops: Saturday and Sunday, Dalton Square, 10.30am and 1.15pm

Echo the Velociraptor: Saturday and Sunday, roaming the city centre, 11.30am, 1.45pm and 3pm

Roxy the T-Rex: Saturday and Sunday, Dalton Square, 12pm and 2.30pm

How to train your dinosaur – Zuki, the largest stomping dinosaur in the world: Sunday only, Market Square, 11am, 12.45pm, 1.45pm and 3pm

Meet the Megalosaurus: Sunday only, roaming the city centre, 10.15am, 12.15pm, 2.15pm and 3.30pm.

Other attractions include: Saturday only: Dino Story Time, Lancaster library, 11am

Dino Fun at The Entertainer, St Nic’s Arcade, all day

The Good Dinosaur film, The Dukes Theatre, 11.10am

Meet the baby dinosaurs mini show by Funcast at The Dukes Theatre

Dr Dean Lomax: Dinosaur Discoveries through the ages at The Dukes Theatre

Sunday only: fairground rides, Dalton Square, all day

Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm: Dino trail in city centre

Dino Isle Museum Fossil Handling, Lancaster City Museum

Wild West Dino Discovery, Marketgate Shopping Centre

Dino Fest Marketplace and face painting, St Nic’s Arcade

Dino Poop and Gloop, Judges’ Lodgings.