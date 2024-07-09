Excitement builds with just days to go before Dino Fest returns to Lancaster
The main attraction at Dino Fest is always the amazingly realistic dinosaurs roaming freely around Lancaster city centre.
The weekend sees a packed programme of dinosaur appearances, fossil handling, talks, shows, dino crafts, Dino Marketplace and so much more.
Whilst the majority of the event is free, there are also a few opportunities to get up and close to the baby dinosaurs and to hear from one of the UK’s leading Dino experts where a small charge applies.
For tickets to the Meet The Baby Dinosaurs Mini Show visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/meet-the-baby-dinosaurs-mini-show
For tickets for Dr Dean Lomax: Dinosaur Discoveries Through The Ages – Britain’s Most Incredible Fossils visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/dr-dean-lomax-dinosaur-discoveries-through-the-ages-britains-most-incredible-fossils
For tickets for the Dino Bath Bomb Workshops at LUSH visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dino-fest-bath-bomb-making-at-lush-lancaster-tickets-907666875057?aff=oddtdtcreator
The line up is as follows:
Meet the Dinosaurs – Betsy the Triceratops: Saturday and Sunday, Dalton Square, 10.30am and 1.15pm
Echo the Velociraptor: Saturday and Sunday, roaming the city centre, 11.30am, 1.45pm and 3pm
Roxy the T-Rex: Saturday and Sunday, Dalton Square, 12pm and 2.30pm
How to train your dinosaur – Zuki, the largest stomping dinosaur in the world: Sunday only, Market Square, 11am, 12.45pm, 1.45pm and 3pm
Meet the Megalosaurus: Sunday only, roaming the city centre, 10.15am, 12.15pm, 2.15pm and 3.30pm.
Other attractions include: Saturday only: Dino Story Time, Lancaster library, 11am
Dino Fun at The Entertainer, St Nic’s Arcade, all day
The Good Dinosaur film, The Dukes Theatre, 11.10am
Meet the baby dinosaurs mini show by Funcast at The Dukes Theatre
Dr Dean Lomax: Dinosaur Discoveries through the ages at The Dukes Theatre
Sunday only: fairground rides, Dalton Square, all day
Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm: Dino trail in city centre
Dino Isle Museum Fossil Handling, Lancaster City Museum
Wild West Dino Discovery, Marketgate Shopping Centre
Dino Fest Marketplace and face painting, St Nic’s Arcade