Excitement builds as final preparations get under way for Lancaster’s hugely popular Highest Point Festival

Set in idyllic Williamson Park in , Highest Point annual music festival unites ravers, families, indie kids and everyone in between to enjoy banging tunes over the weekend in May each year.

The festival’s 2024 line-up includes the BRITs Critics' Choice Award-winning Tom Odell, alongside the nostalgic pop-punk legends Busted in the headline slots; and huge names like TikTok-sensation and one of the UK's fastest-rising pop acts, Caity Baser; British Eurovision hero, and certified starman, Sam Ryder; and the 'pack up your sh*t and go' queer icon that is Cat Burns.

Also performing live at the festival, across its six stages, will be the likes of the traditional Scottish trio that is Peat & Diesel; the euphoric sounds of the North-West electronic pop trio LOWES; the infectious funk and fun of The Cuban Brothers; as well as a special DJ set from the 'we're just normal men, we're just innocent men' CBBC duo of Hacker T Dog & Katie Thisleton.

Tom Odell.

Elsewhere on the lineup, fashionista turned superstar DJ, Gok Wan, returns after being one of the most loved artists at the festival last year.

BBC Radio 1's D&B Show host, Charlie Tee, and BBC Radio 1 - Future Dance show host, Sarah Story join to curate and perform themselves.

With other boogie-centric acts over the weekend including Issey Cross, Jaguar Skills, Mozey, Culture Shock, Scott Bond, Yousef and more.

Chris Hawkins is also returning to host the Skiddle Sundial stage; featuring talks with performing artists alongside another edition of The Lovely Eggs Pub Quiz, a DJ set from Ross

Singer Sam Ryder, who performs on behalf of The United Kingdom, arrives onstage during the presentation of participating finalists, during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jarman of The Cribs, and a whole host of other fun activities throughout the day.

Ticket holders are set to be spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment over the two-day spectacle.

In addition to a chock-a-block lineup of music over six stages with world-class artists and DJs, there’ll also be lots of family entertainment, not to mention a variety of mouth-watering

refreshments - Including a new cocktail bar for this year - and delicacies supplied by a score of highly-rated, regional vendors.

Gok Wan.

The Highest Point Big Family Day Out is back for 2024 on May 12, ready and prepped for another jam-packed day of family fun at an affordable price for all.

Whether you’re watching the kids dance along to the music on the main stage, seeing their little minds get blown by a magician, getting pictures of them posing with their favourite

Dinosaurs, seeing their curiosity unfold as they watch the Owls, or dancing and getting silly with them at the dress up disco in the woods; The Big Family Day Out will ensure family

memories for a lifetime.

Big Family Day Out at Highest Point Festival, Lancaster.

Big Family Day Out ticket prices include everything except food, drink and face painting with activities running from 10am until 4pm (gates open 9.30am with park closing at 5pm).

To cap off an awesome weekend at Highest Point, there will be Lancaster Rocks tribute night with Definitely Oasis, Foo Fighters GB, and Supersonic Queen bringing all the classics.

Highest Point Festival will take place on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, 12pm-11pm.

Tickets for Highest Point at https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival/

Tickets for Lancaster Rocks at https://www.skiddle.com/news/all/Highest-Point-Festival-announce-epic-tribute-night---Lancaster-Rocks/58919/