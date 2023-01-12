In September last year festival organisers issued a statement saying that they had decided not to proceed with another Heysham Viking Festival in the foreseeable future.

But in a dramatic turnaround, festival organisers said yesterday (Wednesday): “Well there you go, probably the best New Year’s news you guys have all been waiting for.

“It has been a last minute decision to hold it this year rather than next but we have put an organising committee together and the dates are booked.

A battle re-enactment at Heysham Viking Festival.

“Please just give us a few weeks to sort ourselves out and then we will be accepting applications for trade stalls etc etc.

“Terry will be sorting the Viking side as usual and we will be asking for volunteers to help over the weekend.

“We really do look forward to seeing as many friends back in Heysham as we can possibly muster.”

Heysham Viking Festival has been a popular event for the village and features battle re-enactments, a living history encampment, weapons display, viking history lectures, viking parade, history walks, food and drink and a fun fair.

This year’s festival takes place on July 15 and 16 in Heysham village.

Heysham Viking Festival organisers said on Facebook: “ Thank you everyone for your great response to Heysham Viking Festival's pending return and we can assure you, we're just as excited as you are to get going again.

“Thank you also for the many enquiries and messages requesting details of trade stand availability, and festival details.

“However, all relevant information relating to the festival agenda and trade stand bookings will be published on the Viking Festival website as and when they are finalised, and we promise to notify you as soon as this happens.

"In the meantime, with your requests and enquiries. Trade stand bookings will only be considered when submitted on the official form which will be available via the website.”