Ex-special forces soldier tells of gunfights, hostage rescues and daring escapes at Lancaster Grand

Ex-special forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of The Number One Bestseller Battle Scars; Jason Fox will bring to the stage in Lancaster and on tour the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).

From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours that defined Jason Fox’s service, to a very different battle that awaited him at home.

‘Life At The Limit’ is a breathtaking story of Special Forces soldiering; a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield.

Jason Fox spent 20 years serving with the Special Forces in some of the most gruelling and daunting environments on earth.

Born in Plymouth, he joined the Royal Marines at 16, serving with the Special Boat Service and undertaking operations including hostage rescue, counter terrorism, counter insurgency, maritime counter terrorism, surveillance, bodyguarding and counter narcotic missions.

He’s trained in combat swimming, demolitions, dog handling and jungle survival.

Once Fox left the Special Forces, he found himself somewhat adrift but discovered a second home in TV and film, working alongside production crews in challenging environments.

Fox’s first taste of fame came when he was working with a team of divers off the coast of Madagascar and uncovered the lost treasure of 17th century pirate Captain Kidd.

Jason Fox.

Fox moved in front of the camera with the hit Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins, subjecting members of the public (and the occasional celebrity) to the gruelling physical and psychological challenges of the SAS Secret Selection process.

Following on from the success of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Fox headed to South and Central America for another Channel 4 series, Meet The Drug Lords: Inside The Real Narcos.

The series took him into the Cartel strongholds of Peru, Mexico and Colombia to investigate the real players behind the drug trade.

In 2018, Fox published his best-selling memoir, Battle Scars, retelling his daunting exploits in the military. That same year, he led a team of intrepid civilians to the North Pole in aid of the Borne charity. In 2019, Fox returned to Afghanistan for the documentary The Final Mission: Foxy's War.

Fox’s second book, Life Under Fire: How to Build Inner Strength and Thrive Under Pressure was published in October 2020. The book details how Fox learned to overcome the mental and emotional challenges posed by his time in the military and his struggles afterwards.

Jason Fox – Life At The Limit comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £30 from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/jason-fox-life-at-the-limit/