Ex-RAF pilot killed family after he deliberately drove wrong way on M6 in bid to take his own life

Jaroslaw Rossa and his sons Filip, 15, and Dominic, seven, were killed in the crash.

A former RAF pilot took his own life and killed four others when he drove the wrong way on a motorway while almost four times over the drinking and driving limit, an inquest heard.

Richard Woods deliberately drove his Skoda head-on into a Toyota near to Tebay services on the M6 in Cumbria on October 15, Cockermouth Coroners' Court was told, reports the BBC.

Toyota driver Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, from Glasgow, died with two of his children, 15-year-old Filip and seven-year-old Dominic, and his partner, Jade McEnroe, 33.

Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor returned a verdict of suicide for Mr Woods, who was aged 40 and from Cambridgeshire.

Richard Woods had been driving south on the northbound carriageway.

The court heard Mr Woods was a flight lieutenant and squadron leader during a 14-year RAF career and went on to work for BAE Systems as an instructor pilot.

He also had a history of anxiety and alcohol abuse, for which he was receiving professional help.

On the day of the crash, he had travelled to Lancashire for a conference and it was suspected he was under the influence of alcohol when he fell asleep during a lecture.

He was later spotted travelling erratically and drifting across lanes on the northbound M6.

The court heard that he went on to the hard shoulder before making a sudden U-turn and into lane three, heading south.

Despite one very near-miss, Mr Woods did not brake or take evasive action as he collided with the Toyota head-on.

One motorist recalled a "loud explosion", while another said the driver of the Toyota had "had no time to react".

An analysis of Mr Woods' mobile phone revealed 26 searches on suicide and a near empty bottle of gin was found in his crashed car.

The speedometer was frozen on 65mph and could have been travelling at 70mph or faster on impact, police found.

Det Sgt Deb Story, of Cumbria Police's serious collision investigation unit, concluded that Mr Woods had wanted to end his life and, in doing, so he had killed and injured others.

She said: "I would say that it was a deliberate act."

In a statement, Mr Woods' father, Keith said: "Richard was a decent, honourable man, modest and kind towards others, just a troubled soul who lost his way."

An inquest into the other crash victims is due to take place in April.

Whatever you are going through, you don't have to face it alone.

Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit https://www.samaritans.org/ for more information.