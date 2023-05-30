News you can trust since 1837
Everyone welcome to join this year's neighbourhood party in Morecambe's West End

Put a spring in your step with an event happening in Morecambe’s West End this weekend.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th May 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

More Music are hosting their annual neighbourhood party, That Spring Thing, in the gardens outside their premises in Devonshire Road on Sunday (June 4) from noon until 4pm.

With music, maypole dancing, planting, and crafts, That Spring Thing is a happy, environmentally focused event that brings people together, offering a fun afternoon for the whole community.

This year there will be live music from More Music’s Folk O’Lune and Baybeat Streetband as well as performances from the Boat Band, who play Cajun, Cumbrian and blues folk music for listening and dancing.

More Music are hosting their annual neighbourhood party, That Spring Thing, on Sunday. Picture: WWW.ROBINZAHLER.COMMore Music are hosting their annual neighbourhood party, That Spring Thing, on Sunday. Picture: WWW.ROBINZAHLER.COM
Activities include planting with Louise from Pétalos Creative Gardening & Design, print-making with Julia Swarbrick, wooden instrument making with Anna Read and craft workshops with Kirsten, where participants will make their own butterfly/insect wings from recycled materials.

You will also have the opportunity to hear about Bay Line’s Beach of Dreams, a creative exploration of the coastline, and join a walk along Morecambe Promenade setting off from More Music at 4pm.

That Spring Thing is free and all are welcome. For more information visit www.moremusic.org.uk/whats-on or call 01524 831997.

*More Music is a music and education charity based at the Hothouse in Morecambe with 30 years’ experience of delivering workshops, training, performances and festivals across the district, region and beyond. More Music seeks to build confidence and spirit in individuals and communities through the arts, especially music. More Music is an Arts Council, England National Portfolio Organisation and part of Youth Music’s Catalyzer programme.

