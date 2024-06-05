Events being held in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Events are being held in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

In Morecambe, a beacon lighting on the steps of Morecambe Town Hall is being hosted by Morecambe Town Council outside Morecambe Town Hall tomorrow (June 6) at 9pm. Members of the public are invited to join in the short event.

Reading of The International Tribute and lighting of a specially-designed D-Day 80 beacon will take place in conjunction with hundreds of others in cities, towns, and villages across the country. The beacons will symbolically celebrate the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.

Nostalgic war-time songs will also be performed by Morecambe-based singer Leigh Rhianon Coggins.

Earlier in the day, the Town Crier will deliver the official D-Day 80 Proclamation on the steps of Morecambe Town Hall at 8am, and again by the Clock Tower on the Promenade at around 8.45am.

In Lancaster, there will be a concert with Morecambe Band and beacon lighting at the Priory. The concert starts at 7.45pm with the beacon lit at 9.15pm. Contact [email protected] for availability.

Another beacon lighting will take place in Carnforth at the War Memorial Gardens on Market Street at 9.15pm tomorrow. Arrival at 8.45pm is recommended for a period of reflection starting at 9pm as part of the international tribute.

Coun Lee Bradbury, the Vice-Chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Events and Sponsorships Committee, said: "The D-Day landings were the largest combined naval, air, and land operation in history and the stakes couldn’t have been higher with over 150,000 Allied troops of many different nationalities landing in Normandy that day.

“We feel it is important to take part in this nationwide moment of commemoration celebrating the heroism and bravery of all who played their part, and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of peace and freedom from Nazi tyranny.”