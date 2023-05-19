Events and people who were making the news in Lancaster and Morecambe in the 2000s

A trawl through our picture archives unearthed these pictures taken for one of our old columns which used to feature in the Lancaster Guardian each week.
Guardian People was a popular column where we showcased a selection of pictures of people attending a different event in the Lancaster and Morecambe district each week.
Here is a selection of photos taken at our Guardian People events in the years from 2001-2009.
1. Ten pin bowling
The Burton Mortgage Services, and Fisher and Co team at a CancerCare ten pin bowling event. From left: Rebecca Grant, Lee Fisher, Melissa Burton, Michael Burton, Angela Fletcher and James Fletcher. Photo: Garth Hamer
2. Ten pin bowling
The Joseph and Jones Co team at a 10 pin bowling event for CancerCare. From left: Karla Boluton, Monique Chadwick, Sue Hodgson, Virginia Mellor, Jennifer Tombs and Andrew Pollock. Photo: Garth Hamer
3. Soroptimist International Lancaster
Seated from left at a Soroptimist International Lancaster dinner, are Geraldine Gordon, Paul Hepworth, Lynn Hepworth and Noline Clarke with standing, from left, Sue Dixon, Jean McIntyre and Hilary Abernethy. Photo: Garth Hamer
4. CancerCare event
Lancaster Chamber of Commerce at a 10 pin bowling event for CancerCare. From left: John Mwanakatwe, Keith Standing, Janet Askew, Vicky Lofthouse, Doreen Standing, Matthew Lofthouse and Danny Cowell. Photo: Garth Hamer