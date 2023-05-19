News you can trust since 1837
Events and people who were making the news in Lancaster and Morecambe in the 2000s

A trawl through our picture archives unearthed these pictures taken for one of our old columns which used to feature in the Lancaster Guardian each week.

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th May 2023, 11:30 BST

Guardian People was a popular column where we showcased a selection of pictures of people attending a different event in the Lancaster and Morecambe district each week.

Here is a selection of photos taken at our Guardian People events in the years from 2001-2009.

The Burton Mortgage Services, and Fisher and Co team at a CancerCare ten pin bowling event. From left: Rebecca Grant, Lee Fisher, Melissa Burton, Michael Burton, Angela Fletcher and James Fletcher.

1. Ten pin bowling

The Burton Mortgage Services, and Fisher and Co team at a CancerCare ten pin bowling event. From left: Rebecca Grant, Lee Fisher, Melissa Burton, Michael Burton, Angela Fletcher and James Fletcher. Photo: Garth Hamer

The Joseph and Jones Co team at a 10 pin bowling event for CancerCare. From left: Karla Boluton, Monique Chadwick, Sue Hodgson, Virginia Mellor, Jennifer Tombs and Andrew Pollock.

2. Ten pin bowling

The Joseph and Jones Co team at a 10 pin bowling event for CancerCare. From left: Karla Boluton, Monique Chadwick, Sue Hodgson, Virginia Mellor, Jennifer Tombs and Andrew Pollock. Photo: Garth Hamer

Seated from left at a Soroptimist International Lancaster dinner, are Geraldine Gordon, Paul Hepworth, Lynn Hepworth and Noline Clarke with standing, from left, Sue Dixon, Jean McIntyre and Hilary Abernethy.

3. Soroptimist International Lancaster

Seated from left at a Soroptimist International Lancaster dinner, are Geraldine Gordon, Paul Hepworth, Lynn Hepworth and Noline Clarke with standing, from left, Sue Dixon, Jean McIntyre and Hilary Abernethy. Photo: Garth Hamer

Lancaster Chamber of Commerce at a 10 pin bowling event for CancerCare. From left: John Mwanakatwe, Keith Standing, Janet Askew, Vicky Lofthouse, Doreen Standing, Matthew Lofthouse and Danny Cowell.

4. CancerCare event

Lancaster Chamber of Commerce at a 10 pin bowling event for CancerCare. From left: John Mwanakatwe, Keith Standing, Janet Askew, Vicky Lofthouse, Doreen Standing, Matthew Lofthouse and Danny Cowell. Photo: Garth Hamer

