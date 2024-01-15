Eurovision 2023 giant drumming octopus and disco jellyfish to take part in Morecambe Baylight festival parade

A carnival parade that’s a joyous explosion of colours, music, and good vibes kicks off Morecambe Baylight festival next month.

Baylight have teamed up with the Kazimier to bring to Morecambe an array of sea creatures last seen in Liverpool for Eurovision 2023 and now adapted for night time in the illuminated extravaganza in Morecambe Bay.

The parade will be operated by a host of familiar Morecambe faces, from LAMATA Dance School, Heysham Power Stations as well as accompanying beats from music maestros Baybeat and local legends Samba Espirito.

Expect a giant drumming octopus, shoals of fish, disco jellyfish and a surprise or two!

A giant drumming octopus will be in the Baylight 2024 parade in February.

It’s like a carnival on the move, and you’re invited to dance, cheer, and soak in the Friday night magic.

A giant 'sea monster' will invade Morecambe's Winter Gardens as part of the Baylight festival.

Last year's Baylight festival, the first of its kind in the town, brought thousands of people Morecambe Promenade to see a variety of light installations.

This year's expanded Baylight event will be themed on Morecambe Bay, and includes stunning light art installations, music, drumming, dancing and street food/drink vendors on Morecambe Promenade.