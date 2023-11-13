Escaped prisoner with links to Carnforth, Morecambe and Lancaster wanted by police
A man with links to Carnforth, Morecambe and Lancaster is wanted after escaping from prison.
Paul Stuart Harrison, 41, from Kendal absconded from HMP Kirkham on October 29.
He had been serving six years and three months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, having been sentenced in October 2022.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with blue eyes, brown hair and a deep voice.
He is unable to straighten his left little finger.
He has links to Kendal, Carnforth, Morecambe and Lancaster.
Anybody with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1317 of October 29.