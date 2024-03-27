Eric Morecambe’s widow Joan has died aged 97 on her birthday

Eric Morecambe's widow Joan has died 'peacefully' on her 97th birthday following a short illness, reports The Daily Mail.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT
Joan Bartholomew, also known as Joan Morecambe, passed away on Tuesday March 26, her family has announced.

She married the famed comedian, known for his double act Morecambe and Wise alongside Ernie Wise, in Margate in 1952.

Joan was described as a 'devoted wife' to Eric until his death 40 years ago in May 1984 at the age of 58.

Eric Morecambe statue's return to Morecambe. Eric Morecambe's widow Joan poses with the statue. Picture by Julian Brown for The LEP 11/12/14.Eric Morecambe statue's return to Morecambe. Eric Morecambe's widow Joan poses with the statue. Picture by Julian Brown for The LEP 11/12/14.
Eric Morecambe statue's return to Morecambe. Eric Morecambe's widow Joan poses with the statue. Picture by Julian Brown for The LEP 11/12/14.

The couple had three children together - a daughter Gail and sons Gary and Steven.

Online tributes to Joan, said that she and Eric were "a great partnership" and that she was "a fantastic lady".

A statement issued on behalf of her children said: “It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we must share the news that our mother, Joan, has passed away peacefully at the age of 97 after a short illness.

“Our family kindly requests some privacy during this time while we grieve our sad loss.”

Joan was made an OBE in 2015 for charitable services, and was the founder and president of the Lady Taverners, part of the Lord's Taverners youth cricket and disability sports charity, from 1987 to 1992.

Eric Bartholomew was born in Morecambe in 1926 and took his stage name of Eric Morecambe from the town of his birth.

He is renowned for his double act with Ernie Wise, who died in 1999.

The Eric Morecambe Statue was unveiled on Morecambe seafront in 1999 and is a hugely popular attraction for visitors to the town and residents alike.

Joan was there for the unveiling, and also visited her husband's home town on several subsequent occasions, including when the statue was re-unveiled in 2014 after it was vandalised.

