Eric Morecambe’s sketches and gags coming home after being bought at auction by Lancaster City Museums

Previously unseen sketches and gags by comedy great Eric Morecambe, together with his personal items have come back to his home district.

At a recent, prestigious auction The Lancaster City Museums team was delighted to acquire items from the comedy legend’s personal collection – thanks to local donations.

Eric Morecambe was a leading figure in British comedy, boasting a lengthy career.

In a 2002 BBC poll, he was recognised as one of the top 40 Greatest Britons, surpassing notable figures like David Beckham and Henry VIII.

A photo of Morecambe and Wise signed by the comedians is included in the collection bought by Lancaster City Museums.

He derived his stage name from his hometown, Morecambe.

Forty years after his passing in 1984, a wide array of items from the family home he shared with his wife, Joan, were auctioned off, offering an intimate look into the public and private life of a man

who, alongside his comedy partner Ernie Wise, entertained millions over the years.

Lancaster City Museums faced stiff competition from high-profile bidders like Robbie Williams, who purchased Eric’s iconic glasses and pipe for £20,000.

Eric Morecambe's performer's licence was included in the collection bought by Lancaster City Museums.

But, thanks to generous donations from local residents, who contribute to a fund for acquiring and maintaining items in the collection, the museum successfully bought a selection of papers from

Eric’s private study.

The items include Eric’s school reports featuring some candid remarks from his mother on the back, Eric’s license to perform as a child entertainer which was issued by the Morecambe and Heysham Council, as well as previously unseen documents, all handwritten by Eric, which contained numerous gag and sketch ideas, including an opening sketch for the Morecambe and Wise Show.

Councillor Nick Wilkinson, Lancaster City Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for theatres, museums and visitor information, said: “We are delighted to welcome Eric Morecambe’s treasured objects back to his home district, where they will take pride of place in our museum.

Eric Morecambe's school report was included in the collection bought by Lancaster City Museums.

“These items, deeply rooted in his legacy, offer a unique glimpse into the life of a comedy legend who brought joy to millions and we are proud to provide a space where visitors can connect with the man behind the laughter.”

Eric’s license for being a child entertainer and one of his school reports are now on display at the Lancaster Maritime Museum.

It is hoped that the remaining items will be exhibited in the future so that people can remind themselves just what a comedic legend this local hero was.