Environmental health visiting barbers in Lancaster district to check hygiene standards
A spokesman for the city council said after releasing a video showing skin conditions: “If you notice anything like a ringworm spot it could be an infection and it's important to seek prompt medical help.
“But if you suspect it may have been caused after visiting a barber, we urge you to get in touch with our environmental health team.
“They're out every day of the week carrying out many of the behind-the-scenes services which ensure residents safety and wellbeing.
“At the moment, we're visiting local barbers to make sure they follow strict hygiene standards, which is important to prevent the spread of infections.
“You can get in touch with them at [email protected].”
Ringworm (dermatophytosis) is a common fungal infection causing a red, scaly, itchy, and often ring-shaped rash on the skin, scalp, or nails.