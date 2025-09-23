Environmental health visiting barbers in Lancaster district to check hygiene standards

Lancaster City Council’s environmental health team are visiting local barbers to make sure they follow strict hygiene standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the city council said after releasing a video showing skin conditions: “If you notice anything like a ringworm spot it could be an infection and it's important to seek prompt medical help.

“But if you suspect it may have been caused after visiting a barber, we urge you to get in touch with our environmental health team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're out every day of the week carrying out many of the behind-the-scenes services which ensure residents safety and wellbeing.

Lancaster City Council's environmental health team have been visiting local barbers to make sure they follow strict hygiene standards.

“At the moment, we're visiting local barbers to make sure they follow strict hygiene standards, which is important to prevent the spread of infections.

“You can get in touch with them at [email protected].”

Ringworm (dermatophytosis) is a common fungal infection causing a red, scaly, itchy, and often ring-shaped rash on the skin, scalp, or nails.