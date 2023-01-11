The flood warning for for Lower River Lune and Conder means that flooding is a possibility in this area.

The advice is to avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

The Environment Agency Flood Warning System said it issued the message based on rising river or tidal levels.

The full flood alert areas are River Lune, Conder and Keer and other watercourses from Kirkby Lonsdale to Galgate including Gressingham, Carnforth, Hornby, Wray, Bentham and Lancaster.