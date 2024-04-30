Environment Agency has ‘questions to answer’ after devastating Lancaster Supa Skips fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour Coun Phillip Black, the leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “When it comes to SupaSkips, the Environment Agency has some questions to answer, from the point of where they realised SupaSkips was not storing waste properly, had exceeded the limit, and about what they did to mitigate risks.

“I’m glad to say that this has not been lost on Cat Smith MP. She is pushing the Environment Agency, trying to get recognition retrospectively that things could have been done differently.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A government grant of £765,000 is to be given to the city council, which had to spend its own reserves in responding to the huge blaze over the winter.

Phillip Black at Lancaster City Council. Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS.

Coun Phillip Black said: “I want to emphasise the grant from the government to help us with the costs of dealing with the SupaSkips emergency. It was quite clear the government was not going to do anything about the [separate] landfill tax. That’s a burden for the council that was unable to be overcome.

“However, this grant will allow us to meet those additional expenses at a time when we are facing extreme financial pressures.”

Conservative Coun Andrew Gardiner said: “This is a question for the public, to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Can you assure this chamber that the council will take action and prosecute companies which take risks? I think the public wants to see strong action and enforcement.”

Coun Black said: “The council has some strong enforcement powers and will always seek to use them for the benefit of the community.

“Regarding the site, the council has secured it. We now control who has access in and out. It’s less likely to allow people inside who might start a fire. Also there is less waste inside and fire gaps have been created. It is being regularly monitored by the fire service. Any subsequent incident would be minor.