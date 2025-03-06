Enjoy three decades of Whitney Houston hits at tribute night coming to Lancaster Grand

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston marks its 10th anniversary with a spectacular 2025 tour across 85 towns and cities including a night at Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 10.

With a sensational live band, a company of extraordinary vocalists, and a breathtaking production design that will light up stages across the country, Queen of the Night – A Tribute To Whitney Houston is a show-stopping spectacle like no other.

Expect the dancefloor hits, the soul-stirring ballads, and the show-stopping numbers you love – brought to life with all the glamour, drama, and electrifying energy of Whitney herself.

From the joyous explosion of I Wanna Dance With Somebody to the heart-wrenching beauty of I Will Always Love You, and the anthems that defined a generation like How Will I Know and The Greatest Love of All, this fantastic production doesn’t just honour Whitney – it celebrates her.

Audiences will be taken on a dazzling journey through three decades of hits that defined music history, leaving them breathless, inspired, and clamouring for more.

Starring in this phenomenal production is the sensational Adenike Adewale, whose breathtaking vocals and magnetic stage presence bring Whitney’s legacy to life in a way that

must be seen to be believed.

“When I step on stage in Queen of the Night, I’m not just singing – I’m sharing my heart, my story, and my deep love for Whitney’s music,” she said. “It’s the most incredible honour of my life.”

To book tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or call 01524 64695.