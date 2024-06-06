Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ultimate Girls Night Out! five star hit show from the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival is coming to Lancaster Grand next month.

Described as “Fascinating AIDA for a new generation” and featured on the BBC, this powerhouse, glittery cabaret is a fierce blend of outrageous vocals, rip-roaring humour and unapologetic horniness!

Charlotte, Katy, Arabella and Issy, who have individually graced the West End and global stages, joined forces during the 2020 lockdown to create Flat and The Curves.

Their light-hearted, often cheeky, self-penned songs revolve around feminist themes.

The comedy girl band said: “Everything we write about has been inspired by our personal experience, our hope and intention is that the audiences fnd it as enjoyable and emotionally

stimulating watching (in a laughter is medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”

The show comes to Lancaster Grand on Thursday, July 11 at 7.30pm.