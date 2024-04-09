The Craic Inn will be performing a full band set at Halton Mill.

Centred around the duo of Dara Woods (vocals/guitar) and Tommy McAleer (fiddle/vocals), The Craic Inn is a five piece band, including Sam Frank on lead guitar, Rob Armitage on bass and Slater on drums.

The band have been wowing fans in the North West and beyond with their performances - a wild and lively collection of songs including some originals and Irish favorites alongside classic rock and indie covers.

Last year, The Craic Inn took residence in The Storey Gardens for Lancaster Music Festival, creating a real buzz and unique outdoor musical hub in the heart of the city.

Expect a powerful vocal delivery complemented with four part harmonies, drums, bass and electric guitar.

Any proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the St John's Hospice 50-50-500 Challenge.