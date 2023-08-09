News you can trust since 1837
Enjoy slapstick fun at Peter Pan show in Settle

Bring your own feast as you join Slapstick Picnic for a fun loving production of Peter Pan at the Richard Whiteley Theatre in Settle.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

Following a whistlestop tour of Yorkshire including Huddersfield, York and Richmond, Slapstick Picnic’s grand Yorkshire finale will be staged at the theatre in Settle on Wednesday August 30.

Celebrating silliness, this must-see Summer production is not just for kids. Ripping up the recipe book and whipping up a bonkers, three-actor production of this classic family play, audiences are invited to tuck into a picnic and join in the fun.

Let your imagination soar as they dish out this timeless tale of hapless pirates, feral children and a particularly punctual reptile.

Michael Offland, theatre manager said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome you to our amazing Summer season of al-fresco theatre – guaranteed to have the whole family laughing in their deckchairs.”

The full Summer theatre line up and booking details for the Richard Whiteley Theatre are online at https://richardwhiteleytheatre.giggleswick.org.uk/

