Previously known as Pizza in the Park – the event will raise money to maintain the playground, as well as the nearby Community Orchard and Fairfield Nature Reserve.

It will also see official opening of the brand-new playground.

The festival - which takes place on Saturday May 25 - is organised by the Fairfield Association, a local charity set up to protect green spaces.

Enjoy pizza, music and dancing at Lancaster's Fairfield Festival.

Trustee Andrew Brennand said: “It’s always great to see hundreds of families enjoying the fantastic food, drink and entertainment in our beautiful park.

“So many local business and organisations come together to support us – it really couldn’t happen without them.”

Community Pizza Events will again be providing authentic, woodfired pizzas and this year More Music will be running their much-loved Walking Down the Street Gamelan workshop.

There will also be a full roster of live music as well as a barbeque, an ice-cream stall and a fully-licensed bar.