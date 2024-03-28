Enjoy pizza, music and dancing at Lancaster's Fairfield Festival

A Lancaster play area will be awash with pizza, music and dancing as the Fairfield Festival returns for the second year running.
By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Mar 2024, 17:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Previously known as Pizza in the Park – the event will raise money to maintain the playground, as well as the nearby Community Orchard and Fairfield Nature Reserve.

It will also see official opening of the brand-new playground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival - which takes place on Saturday May 25 - is organised by the Fairfield Association, a local charity set up to protect green spaces.

Enjoy pizza, music and dancing at Lancaster's Fairfield Festival.Enjoy pizza, music and dancing at Lancaster's Fairfield Festival.
Enjoy pizza, music and dancing at Lancaster's Fairfield Festival.

Trustee Andrew Brennand said: “It’s always great to see hundreds of families enjoying the fantastic food, drink and entertainment in our beautiful park.

“So many local business and organisations come together to support us – it really couldn’t happen without them.”

Community Pizza Events will again be providing authentic, woodfired pizzas and this year More Music will be running their much-loved Walking Down the Street Gamelan workshop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a full roster of live music as well as a barbeque, an ice-cream stall and a fully-licensed bar.

More information is available at https://fairfieldassociation.org/event/fairfield-festival/

Related topics:Lancaster