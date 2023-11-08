Enjoy mulled wine and mince pies while you browse at Lancaster store's Christmas shopping event
The store welcomes all to come and get festive with them at 74 Penny Street, Lancaster.
Owner Jess Tubman said: “Come in and peruse our beautiful Christmas stock.
“We want you to feel the Christmas magic this year so we hope you can join us on November 18 for a cosy festive shop – pop in and warm up with some seasonal mulled wine and mince pies while you relax and browse our shelves for some gift inspiration.”
As always, the shop will have its array of Gisela Graham Christmas decorations for your Christmas trees – from velvet fruits and glass fairy tales to garlands of gold stars and glittering fairies.
But decorations are only half the fun.
Jess said: “You’ll find gift ideas for everyone. You can take your family and friends on a trip down memory lane with an antique piece or find something they’ll treasure forever from our vintage jewellery cabinet.
"We have a small handpicked selection of gold and silver items chosen for the uniqueness which sometimes can only be found in a vintage piece of jewellery.
“The famous British brand, Emma Bridgewater, will have their Christmas designs in pride of place on the dressers. Mix and match winter animals with holly and mistletoe, fall for the nostalgic Folk Rosehip design and for a cosy Christmas holiday, add some Christmas joy with hand printed hearts and robins.
"Along with pottery this year, we have cards, calendars, diaries and gift bags to keep all the Bridgewater fans happy.
“Our Peanuts range has new editions and Christmas decorations this year for the Snoopy enthusiasts. Plus whimsical winter collections from the cutest range in the shop – Maileg, including ‘the cosy Christmas’ box with tiny wreaths and cocoa mugs.
“Come in and tick off the important ones on your list.”
Opening hours are 10am until 5pm on November 18 and as well as complementary festive drinks and treats, there will be a charity raffle with the chance to win a £50 gift voucher. Proceeds will go to the local foodbank.
Jess added: “Look forward to seeing you there with your lists at the ready!”