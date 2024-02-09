News you can trust since 1837
Enjoy eco-friendly activities during Green Week at Lancaster community centre

Two days of eco-friendly activities are being held at Marsh Community Centre during half term week.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
Green Week events at the centre on Willow Lane, Lancaster during half term Tuesday February 13 and Wednesday February 14 are designed to offer fun and real practical help towards eco and civic goals.

Kids and adults alike will enjoy the many activities, ranging from litter-picking -equipment and lunch provided - on Tuesday 10am to noon and from noon to 2pm, a

children’s “Litter Poster” competition is scheduled, winning designs from which will be used by Lancaster Council.

Marsh Community Centre in Lancaster is hosting eco-friendly activities for Green Week for children and adults alike.Marsh Community Centre in Lancaster is hosting eco-friendly activities for Green Week for children and adults alike.
On Wednesday, February 14 at 10am the planet-saving activities resume with the “Green Gang”, a cornucopia of fun, recycling activities and bulb planting (for kids).

From noon ice creams and lunch will be provided.

More educational resources figure during the afternoon until 2pm, with information stalls offering advice on energy saving for adults.

Marsh Community Centre at Willow Lane is a multiple resource for the area.

Its work includes everything from drop-in and advice sessions for people of different ages and stages of life, youth clubs, a choir, a food club, boxing lessons for

youngsters and a club to counter the loneliness of older people.

