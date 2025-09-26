Enjoy day of activities at 12th annual Lancaster Fun Palace

By Louise Bryning
Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:21 BST
Free activities from crafts and juggling to chess and lego robotics for all take place at this year’s Lancaster Fun Palace on October 4.

The main hub for the city’s 12th annual Fun Palace is Lancaster Library, with some events at The Judges Lodgings.

Thanks to support from Lancaster BID this year, there will also be pop-up activities in the city’s two shopping centres.

Lancaster Fun Palace is run by volunteers and the many varied, fun, inclusive, participatory drop-in activities run from 10am-4pm.

Lancaster Fun Palace provides many free participatory activities.

Among the free activities in the library will be crystal growing, 3D maths, storytelling with dice and chances to design favourite plates of food and discover the 1684 Map of Lancaster Project.

Fun Palaces are a national campaign aimed at encouraging everyone in the community to have fun learning new arts, crafts, science, tech and digital skills.

For the full programme at Lancaster, follow Lancaster Fun Palace on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected].

