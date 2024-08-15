Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster Grand Theatre is excited to announce an unforgettable evening with cricket icon Lord Ian Botham on Monday, September 9 at 8pm.

Hosted by renowned cricket commentator Geoff Miller OBE, this special event will provide a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most influential all-rounders in the history of cricket.

Lord Ian Botham, celebrated for his remarkable career as an England cricketer, made an indelible mark on the sport with 14 centuries and 383 wickets over a career that spanned

more than 15 years.

Lord Ian Botham.

His performances in the 1981 Ashes series, now famously known as Botham’s Ashes, are legendary for their dramatic impact and pivotal role in England’s series victory.

Botham’s career was marked by significant achievements, including becoming the fastest cricketer to reach 1000 runs and 100 wickets, setting a World Record for most Test wickets,

and finishing his career with a total of 5,200 runs and 383 wickets.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to cricket and charity, Botham was knighted in 2007.

Expect an evening of captivating stories and insights as Lord Ian Botham discusses his illustrious career and shares personal anecdotes from his journey through the world of

cricket.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from a true cricket legend. Book your tickets today to secure your place at this exceptional event.

Tickets for An Evening with Lord Ian Botham at Lancaster Grand on September 9 at 8pm cost £50 VIP, £30 standard.

Tickets are available at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/an-evening-with-lord-ian-botham/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.