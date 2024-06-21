Enjoy an evening with frontman of 80s pop band ABC at Lancaster Grand
Led by the charismatic Martin Fry, they enjoyed transatlantic success.
ABC’s The Lexicon of Love was a brilliantly distinctive debut album, fizzing with bright ideas, and unapologetically flamboyant.
Frontman Martin Fry harked back to a golden era of luxe, as though Cole Porter had been re-imagined among the narrow streets of Sheffield.
Little wonder his sleek, opulent, and beautiful debut retains the affection of listeners four decades on.
With good reason, it has stood the test of time.
And so has Martin Fry, who will bring an evening of stripped-back music and conversation to UK theatres including Lancaster in celebration.
Martin Fry comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 7.30pm.
For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/abc-an-intimate-evening-with-martin-fry/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.