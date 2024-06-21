Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Poison Arrow to The Look Of Love, from All Of My Heart, and Be Near Me, to When Smokey Sings, ABC were the band that redefined glamour and cool.

Led by the charismatic Martin Fry, they enjoyed transatlantic success.

ABC’s The Lexicon of Love was a brilliantly distinctive debut album, fizzing with bright ideas, and unapologetically flamboyant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontman Martin Fry harked back to a golden era of luxe, as though Cole Porter had been re-imagined among the narrow streets of Sheffield.

ABC frontman Martin Fry comes to Lancaster Grand on tour.

Little wonder his sleek, opulent, and beautiful debut retains the affection of listeners four decades on.

With good reason, it has stood the test of time.

And so has Martin Fry, who will bring an evening of stripped-back music and conversation to UK theatres including Lancaster in celebration.

Martin Fry comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 7.30pm.