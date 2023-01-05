Enjoy an evening of humour at Lancaster Grand with cricketers Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell

This brand-new show is as ever, full of the humour, energy and rapport that these two share on stage.

Aggers and Tuffers are key figures in the world of cricket, both as former professional players and world-renowned commentators on the game.

They were an instant hit from the first evening they performed this show in 2016 and, prior to Covid, continued to play to sell out audiences around the country.

Jonathan Agnew MBE and partner in crime Phil Tufnell, who are bringing their popular stage show, An Evening With Aggers and Tuffers, to Lancaster Grand in March.

Tuffers, known as the bad boy of cricket in the 1990s, but also for achieving great success on the pitch, earned himself the nickname ‘The Cat’ because of his love of dressing room naps and has always been something of a folk hero.

Since retiring he has carved himself out a successful TV career appearing in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Jump, Strictly Come Dancing and as opposing team captain to Matt Dawson on the popular BBC TV show, A Question of Sport, as well as commentating on the BBC’s Test Match Special.

Agnew has often been described as a ‘master broadcaster’ and his consummate skills on air in Test Match Special have proved electric on stage in previous Evenings With Aggers alongside his prickly commentating partner Geoffrey Boycott, spin legend Graeme Swann, Indian’s ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar and the gloriously eccentric David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd.

