Enjoy all three of Nick Sharratt's 'Shark in the Park' books live on stage at Lancaster’s The Dukes

Children's show at The Dukes brings 'Shark in the Park' books to life for the whole family.

From the creative team behind ‘The Hairy Maclary show’ and ‘You Choose’ - see all three of Nick Sharratt’s ‘Shark in the Park’ books live on stage at Lancaster’s The Dukes.

Featuring all three of the ‘Shark in the Park’ Series – Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark in the Park on a Windy Day – this fin-tastic, family musical follows Timothy Pope (and his telescope!) on three exciting adventures.

A highly talented Scottish cast, audience participation and fantastic songs bring these books to life for all the family.

Shark in the Park is at The Dukes, Lancaster on Friday, April 12, 1pm and 4pm and Saturday, April 13, 11am and 1pm.